BTS ARMY is taking to social media platforms like Twitter to slam the ongoing K-drama Tomorrow for using V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's information on the death list. Fans are extremely angry as they say V and Jungkook's real names and date of birth are used in the show that airs on the Korean channel MBC, in the ‘registry of entering the dead’. PewDiePie Picked Over BTS’ Kim Tae-Hyung, aka V as Most Handsome Face of 2020 & It Is Not Going Well With the ARMY! TC Calendar Annual Release Sparks Twitter War.

Take A Look:

MBC and the staff involved with the drama “Tomorrow” need to give a statement as to why Taehyung’s and Jungkook’s full names along with their real birth dates were written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE(m$rd$r) DE8THS. Unprofessional & disgusting for them to clear this scene. pic.twitter.com/zpGXbxkWOn — Mu⁷ (@130613fate) May 16, 2022

