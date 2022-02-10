Randy Waites, of California, never expected that he would discover his long-lost brother one fine morning while watching a TV news channel. Randy was watching a KCRA 3 newscast about snowfall in Lake Tahoe when he noticed that the man being interviewed was named Eddie Waites. The last name of the man and striking resemblance to Eddie's family members made Randy realize that he is his lost brother. Randy's daughter Cambria confirmed the news. Viral News: Single Man Advertises Himself on Huge Billboards in Bid to Find Wife across Birmingham, Writes ‘Save Me From Arranged Marriage’.

Watch The Video, Here:

Randy Waites of Lodi never expected to find a new family member by watching the local news. Today, he connected with a brother he never knew he had after spotting a familiar last name on @kcranews. It was an honor to be there to capture this special moment. pic.twitter.com/4QTdic8N6q — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) February 6, 2022

