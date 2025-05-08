The death of Virginia Giuffre, who accused the Duke of York Prince Andrew of sexual assault, surely made his desire to resume royal duties questionable. However, a new stir of controversy surfaced when former royal family advisor John Bryan made fresh allegations. In a now viral video, released by journalist James O’Keefe, showed Bryan saying how Prince Andrew lied to him about his ties with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and further claimed that the Duke of York was physically intimate with underage girls. The British royal seems to face fresh scrutiny following the release of the footage. It must be noted that the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, however it has gone viral on social media platforms. Virginia Giuffre, Who Accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of Sexual Abuse, Dies by Suicide Days After Her 'Four Days To Live' Post.

Former Royal Family Advisor John Bryan's Claims on Prince Andrew

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls' — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/NS517Kob18 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 7, 2025

Did Prince Andrew Had S*x With Minors?

Former Royal Family advisor says Prince Andrew r*ped young girls with Epstein’s help pic.twitter.com/9u602hoeJS — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 7, 2025

