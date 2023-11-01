A video going viral on social media shows American commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan firing an arrow at a Tesla Cybertruck to test its toughness. The viral clip shows Joe Rogan reportedly firing an arrow at the Tesla cybertruck to test its toughness. The 1-minute video clip also shows Tesla owner Elon Musk, who is seen enjoying a cigar. The video begins with Joe Rogan firing an arrow at a Tesla Cybertruck while Elon Musk is seen smoking a cigar. The clip, which has gone viral on the internet, also shows Musk checking the Tesla Cybertruck after Joe Rogan's arrow breaks. Elon Musk Celebrates His Pet Dog Marvin's Birthday, Shares Adorable Photo on X.

Joe Rogan Fires Arrow on Tesla Cybertruck

Joe Rogan fires an arrow at the cybertruck while Elon smokes a cigar. It’s arrowproof. pic.twitter.com/Z49TZwr4lj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 31, 2023

Elon Musk Smokes Cigar

WATCH: Joe Rogan fires arrow at Tesla Cybertruck to test toughness while Elon Musk puffs on cigar pic.twitter.com/yZsojAOx4Z — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 31, 2023

