A bizarre video supposedly showing two "monster fish" exchanging an eel from one's mouth to the other is being widely circulated on social media. The video which was widely circulated on social media in 2021 has gone viral again. However, the video is fake and it does not show a natural occurrence. According to snopes.com, the video of "monster fish" exchanging an eel meal is a staged piece of footage that most likely uses dead animals.Did US President Joe Biden Fail To Recognise UK PM Rishi Sunak and Brush Him Aside? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Video .

Monster Fish Exchanging Eel Meal?

A video shows two "monster fish" exchanging an eel meal. https://t.co/ssXboq48IA — snopes.com (@snopes) July 22, 2021

