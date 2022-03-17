False claims are doing rounds on social media against Jeopardy host and actor Mayim Bialik. Fake Online ads saying that allegations are against the actor has been confirmed and that she had endorsed Premium Jane CBD gummies are appearing. The truth is that the Jeopardy host has never endorsed any CBD gummies products and there were no allegations against her. Hence, the Online Ads appearing on social media are false.

Online ads claimed that allegations "had been confirmed" against actor and "Jeopardy" host Mayim Bialik. https://t.co/VSkTRiaaw1 — snopes.com (@snopes) March 17, 2022

