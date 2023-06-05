A historic church in Massachusetts was engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning. As per the police, no one was in the church at the time of the fire. The horrifying video of the fire has been circulated on social media. In the video, the church steeple is seen collapsing because of the fire. "It’s always sad to see this happen [sic]," a user commented on the video. Seven Members of Family Burnt to Death After Massive Blaze Engulfs Entire House in Kushinagar District.

Watch the Video Here:

A historic church in Massachusetts was engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning. No one was in the church at the time of the fire, police say. https://t.co/tq3YD9RQnA pic.twitter.com/Hf7G0oZLm6 — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2023

