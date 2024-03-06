First Saudi Robot 'Android Muhammad' Sexually Harasses Female News Reporter at an Event, Incident of Male Humanoid Robot's Inappropriate Behaviour Caught on Camera, Viral Video Draws Reactions

Muhammad is the first male robot to be made and manufactured in Saudi Arabia. The robot was developed in Saudi Arabia to demonstrate the country’s advancements and progress in the field of artificial intelligence. Muhammad, the robot, was unveiled for public viewing at an event. However, things took an unexpected turn when a video captured the robot sexually touching a female reporter. In the footage, the female reporter named Rawiya Al-Qasimi is seen standing close to the robot and talking about it when it extends its hand towards her body, prompting her to move away carefully. Due to the absurd nature of the video, it drew the attention of netizens and went viral almost immediately. While some suggested that it could have been a technical issue, others maintained that the hand movement was natural and that the presenter was close to the robot. Sophia, The First-ever Robot Citizen Makes her Debut in a Saree at IIT Mumbai, India.

Watch Viral Video of Robot Touching Female Reporter Here

Saudi's Humanoid Robot, Muhammad

“I am Muhammad, the first Saudi robot in the form of a man. I was manufactured and developed here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a national project to demonstrate our achievements in the field of artificial intelligence” said Android Mohammad @qltyss, the first bilingual male… pic.twitter.com/SKLgOz3pal — DeepFest (@deepfestai) March 4, 2024

Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Saudi Robots were announced today🤖 pic.twitter.com/f6QHkxzqQO — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) March 5, 2024

A User Says AI is Really Weird

Saudi Robot is trying to touch the female News reporter. AI is really weird 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/4OAJI63pfh — UltimateMaster (@ultimateemaster) March 5, 2024

Another User Claims the Robot is Harassing the Reporter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)