First Saudi Robot 'Android Muhammad' Sexually Harasses Female News Reporter at an Event, Incident of Male Humanoid Robot's Inappropriate Behaviour Caught on Camera, Viral Video Draws Reactions

Robots developed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia were unveiled to the public at an event. However, things took an unexpected turn when a male robot named Muhammad touched a female reporter sexually. A video which captured the incident went viral.

Socially Nimmi Mathai| Mar 06, 2024 10:29 AM IST

Muhammad is the first male robot to be made and manufactured in Saudi Arabia. The robot was developed in Saudi Arabia to demonstrate the country’s advancements and progress in the field of artificial intelligence. Muhammad, the robot, was unveiled for public viewing at an event. However, things took an unexpected turn when a video captured the robot sexually touching a female reporter. In the footage, the female reporter named Rawiya Al-Qasimi is seen standing close to the robot and talking about it when it extends its hand towards her body, prompting her to move away carefully. Due to the absurd nature of the video, it drew the attention of netizens and went viral almost immediately. While some suggested that it could have been a technical issue, others maintained that the hand movement was natural and that the presenter was close to the robot. Sophia, The First-ever Robot Citizen Makes her Debut in a Saree at IIT Mumbai, India.

Watch Viral Video of Robot Touching Female Reporter Here

Saudi's Humanoid Robot, Muhammad

Here’s How Netizens Reacted

A User Says AI is Really Weird

Another User Claims the Robot is Harassing the Reporter

