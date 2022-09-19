In a rare occurrence, a sailboat off the Spanish island of Mallorca captured four waterspouts forming simultaneously over the sea's surface. The viral video has received more than 1 million views and many stunning reactions online. According to a local Spanish media outlet, Majorca Daily Bulletin, the incredible four marine tornadoes were created after storms hit various parts of Mallorca on Friday. Unreal! 11 Waterspouts Spotted Spinning Together Offshore Louisiana, Viral Pics and Videos of Intense Water Tornadoes Are Scaring Netizens.

Check Out The Rare Footage:

