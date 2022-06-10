Social Media is a place where all events and happenings can take a quirky yet thoughtful turn. A simple tweet or question can bring out a hell lot of questions from peoples. Now the same thing occurred, a Twitter user took to her timeline and tweeted randomly and asked for some secret confession from ladies. She wrote, "This a safe space ladies.. tell us about that time you did EVERYTHING & he still didn’t choose you." Just after the tweet went viral, netizens started confessing about their stories while relating it with movie plots. #Jethalal Memes, Jokes And Videos Go Viral on Twitter As TMKOC Fans Celebrate Dilip Joshi's 54th Birthday.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

We were best friends in college & I was in love with him, but he didn’t feel the same about me because I had short hair & could throw a basketball. He married someone else but she died. His daughter tried to reunite us, by which time my hair grew out & I left my fiancé for him. https://t.co/OTjCZyWtOt — sohni (@sohnianika) June 10, 2022

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

I liked this boy but he liked my bestie. He was moving to London & he made her promise to email him everyday. She cba so I was doing it on her behalf. 15 years later, he comes back & they get engaged. Then he found out it was me all along & we got married at their wedding lol. https://t.co/Jd4KIYxv3W — 𝐴𝑖𝑠ℎ (@shabanbeauty) June 10, 2022

Midsommar

i went on a trip with him even when i was heavily grieving because i was afraid he would leave me. i took shrooms, participated in weird traditions, just so he wouldn't regret inviting me. tell me why i still end up seeing him fucking someone else during a Hårga sex ritual 🙄 https://t.co/tHGtd7bvxg — nadin (@urkillingmenads) June 10, 2022

Gone Girl

we moved from new york to missouri to care for his mom, i let him use my remaining trust fund to open up a bar with his twin sister while he went to teach at the local college but still ends up fucking his student. mind you, i financed everything, so i framed him for my murder. https://t.co/pJDtdndrD5 — anya (@missanyaaaaa) June 10, 2022

Acrimony

I found him cheating and almost ran him over, that I fucked up my body and couldn’t have kids. I quit school & married him. For 18years I worked to support his battery invention dreams, sold my mother’s house to finance him. He finally made it big but married someone else. https://t.co/yUgjKTIfK8 — Feminist Witch🌙 (@DonCorleANN) June 10, 2022

Legally Blonde

I wanted nothing more in this world to be Mrs. Warner Huntington the 3rd but he said I was too dumb. So I enrolled into fucking Harvard to chase this man and he ends up with a new girlfriend while I faked being a lawyer. He tried to run back after I won a big murder case! Smfh https://t.co/9ppST8tY5N — CimónAlisa (@thecimonalisa) June 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)