There's hardly a time when BTS is not trending on Twitter. Today, 'Get That Butter' is trending on Twitter as Army roots for BTS to win the BBMAs! BBMAs airs on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. View Pics and Videos:

Get ready world . There will be a storm on May 21 . Isn't it ARMYs ? #BTS_Butter us going to break all the records once again . GET THAT BUTTER I vote @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial . pic.twitter.com/eRJMWwDpP7 — Khushboo⁷ 🧈 (@Khushbo98634236) May 19, 2021

BTS Pics

The most scary thing about BTS is, there is no limit to what they can do . They deserve the whole world . GET THAT BUTTER I vote @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial . pic.twitter.com/F209SXFU5o — Khushboo⁷ 🧈 (@Khushbo98634236) May 19, 2021

BTS

We have less than 4 days to vote ‼‼ Let's give our best !! GET THAT BUTTER KEEP YOUR EYES ON IHEART I'm voting for @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial pic.twitter.com/yD6Vlu0RNf — •fathima⁷🌙💛🧈 (@Fathima__07) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)