The occasion of Hul Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the Hul revolution led by Sido, Kanho and Chand Bhairvav and their sister Phulo and Jhano. The uprising began in the Bhognadih village of Dumka and was met with a massacre by the British Army. Hul Diwas 2022 is marked on Thursday, 30 June. The Hul movement was initially against exploitative money lenders but later turned into a revolution against British rule following brutal police oppression. Netizens took to Twitter to share greetings, images of the Santhal brothers, quotes and sayings.

Tributes to freedom fighters on the occasion of Hul Divas to commemorate the contributions of Sido Murmu and Kanhu Murmu to fight unto the last against the British rulers. pic.twitter.com/3YP83nfpmJ — UJJAL MUKHERJEE. (@Ujjal10502082) June 30, 2021

Santal Hul 1855-1856 Hul Divas Santal Rebelllion Sida Murmu and Kanhu Murmu We are Indigenious pic.twitter.com/7uiGzi8uPX — MANIK HASDA (@MANIKHASDA101) June 30, 2022

