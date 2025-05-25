A Reddit post by a job seeker has sparked widespread conversation about the absurd requirements of modern job applications. In a post on Reddit, a user named "Career_By_Mustafa" said that he was rejected for not having "5 years experience" in a tool that was launched last year. Explaining further, the Reddit user said that he was rejected from a job because of a lack of experience in "X". "I Googled it — the tool was released in 2023," the Redditor said. He further said that some of the other requirements of the job included five plus years of experience, adaptability and thriving in fast-paced environments. "So let me get this straight — you want someone with future experience in a brand new tool… but also someone who's adaptable?" the Reddit user added. The Reddit user also said that job search has become a corporate fantasy disguised as hiring. Notably, the post highlighted the absurd standards in today's modern hiring practices. Reacting to the post, one user said, "You don’t want to work for people that stupid", while a second commented, "Wait, you guys are being given reasons for getting rejected??". A third person wrote, "Sounds an awful lot like a ghost job". New Scam Alert! Uber Driver in Hyderabad Uses Fake Emergency To Extort Money From Passenger; Viral Reddit Post Sparks Wave of Similar Complaints.

Reddit User's Post About Being Rejected for Job Application Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)