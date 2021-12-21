In recent years, food mashups have stolen the spotlight. Some food fusions were worth tasting, while other food abominations like Fanta Maggie and Mirinda Golgappa broke all the records on social media. Recently, a Twitterati added a dash of namkeen flavour to one of the delicious sweets, Jalebi. He named it as 'Jalebi Chaat'. The quintessential sweet dish was garnished with curd, sev papdi and onions. Yes, Jalebi and onions! Needless to say, netizens were offended by this food combination and therefore launched into a diatribe against the bizarre dish. 'Fanta Maggi' From Ghaziabad is Latest Food Abomination That Will Make You Question Everything!

Jalebi With Curd, Sev, And Chopped Onions

Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat... 😹 pic.twitter.com/MwNWHTiTBW — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 17, 2021

