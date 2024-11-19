Around 20 riders were left stranded midair for over two hours after the Sol Spin ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, malfunctioned on November 18. The ride, which spins thrill-seekers in multiple directions, stopped unexpectedly at 2 PM, leaving passengers dangling horizontally. Rescue crews, including crane mechanics, rushed to the scene to safely evacuate the guests. Social media videos surfaced showing the riders suspended while teams worked on resolving the issue. Knott’s Berry Farm confirmed that the ride experienced technical difficulties but assured the public that all riders were safely rescued. Arkansas: People Left Hanging Upside Down for 15 Minutes After Carnival Ride Malfunctions at US Amusement Park, Video Surfaces.

20 Riders Stuck Midair as Ride Halts at Knott’s Berry Farm in California

BREAKING: Approximately 20 passengers currently stuck on the Sol Spin ride at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA, for roughly 1 hour… more to come pic.twitter.com/w5fVIc2zro — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) November 18, 2024

Rescue Teams Evacuate 20 After Ride Breakdown

🚨🇺🇸THRILL RIDE TURNS INTO WAITING GAME AT KNOTT'S BERRY FARM The Sol Spin ride at Knott's Berry Farm halted due to technical issues, leaving approximately 20 riders stranded for over an hour. Rescue teams, including mechanics on cranes, worked to safely evacuate guests. The… pic.twitter.com/em3ysOVna5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 19, 2024

