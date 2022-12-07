NBA on TNT analyst and former professional basketball player Kenny Smith raced with his co-host, Shaquille O'Neal, to the show's giant board. The decision turned into a viral moment when Kenney shoved the 57-year-old Shaq into a nearby giant Christmas tree to gain an advantage. The former Los Angeles Laker lost his balance and fell right through with only his feet piercing out of the Xmas tree. The video of the whole playful trick is making rounds on the internet. NBA fans found it amusing! Ranveer Singh Bonds With Steve Harvey and Shaq During NBA Abu Dhabi Games; Dances With Shaq on Khalibali - Watch Viral Videos.

Watch The Uproarious Moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Here's The Highlight From Inside The Show:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)