LinkedIn Social Support Team Tweets This Update

Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience! — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) February 23, 2021

However, Netizens Go Berserk Witnessing LinkedIn Crash

So Sad!

HHAHAHHAAHHA

Linked In is down. All the crazy exes trying to show up at your new job gotta wait 24 hours.#LinkedInDown #LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/YxIiY0PP1b — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) February 23, 2021

Crazy Day Out There

Me: 🤔 today’s a good day for some outbound recruiting Linkedin: pic.twitter.com/gu6Al2f99m — Kanyi Maqubela (@km) February 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)