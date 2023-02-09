It’s Valentine’s Week 2023, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. As we celebrate Chocolate Day, many have planned to buy elaborate bouquets of chocolates and unique hampers to shower all their love on that special someone. But what if a relationship doesn’t work out, and the poor chocolate gets wasted? Not everything thinks about that, but luckily, Toblerone did! In their latest ad for Valentine’s Day 2023, you can now buy “love insurance” to prepare for the worst-case scenario. This means that if you buy precious chocolate for someone who doesn’t deserve it, you can actually claim it back! This insurance can be bought from Toblerone UK’s Instagram account, and if things don’t work out as planned, you can get a voucher for any products on the Toblerone website. Check out their post here. Anti-Valentine's Day Squad, Assemble! This Animal Shelter in Ohio Will Let You Write Your Ex’s Name on a Litter Box for Cats (View Post).

you don’t need to hold back on love. We got you covered. When you gift your date a Toblerone, #TheLoveInsurance makes sure you get it back if things don’t lead anywhere. pic.twitter.com/CRB0NAlAjd — Toblerone (@Toblerone) February 3, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toblerone (UK & IRE) (@tobleroneuk)

