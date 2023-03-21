Many of us are conscious that suspicious tactics are used by vegetable vendors to market their goods. Often, multiple reports suggest that dangerous chemicals are used to make veggies appear more appealing. A video that purports to demonstrate this type of food adulteration recently went viral on social media. In the video, we can see a man dipping a bunch of stale leafy vegetables in a liquid mixture. As he takes them out and they begin to dry, the camera zooms in showing the leaves ‘opening up’, making them appear to have just been plucked. Nagpur Shocker: Rotten Peanuts Coated in Green Colour Sold as Pista (Watch Video).

Man Dips Vegetable in Suspicious Chemical Concoction:

A two minute real life horror story. 😱 pic.twitter.com/gngzaTT56q — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) March 17, 2023

