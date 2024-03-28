A passenger aboard the Bhuj-Shalimar Express sleeper carriage reported a disturbing incident, stating that there was chaos and disturbance due to the overcrowding of unregistered passengers in the compartment. User @Shahrcasm described his nightmare voyage on X, stating that people without tickets took up their assigned seats, making it impossible for his family to sit. In addition, he posted a few images of the passenger-filled train coach. There was barely any room for manoeuvring in the crowded train corridor. The official Railways customer service account, Railway Sewa, replied to the post by assuring the user of quick action. "Just for the update, RPF, TTE came in next station and cleared them from the seats and passages but few were still occupying bathroom areas", the latter updated in a separate post. AC Coach of Dehradun-Bound Kumbh Express Train Gets Nearly 'Hijacked' by Ticketless Passengers, Indian Railways Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Man Share Pics of Ticketless Passengers Crowding Train Compartment

Please share your mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal. https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) March 26, 2024

