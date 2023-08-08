Mattel recently announced the expansion of its Barbie product collection. The new collection consists of dolls inspired by the Barbie movie. Mattel unveiled Barbie and Ken dolls inspired by the movie. The Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has become a global phenomenon, breaking the $1 billion barrier and becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Mattel has added to the hype with its new collection, which is going viral on social media. Barbie and Ken Baby Names Increase after the Release of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Film- Reports.

See Pic Here:

Mattel unveils new Barbie and Ken dolls inspired by the #BarbieMovie. 🔗: https://t.co/FVsPLcljyM pic.twitter.com/j9q9Oy3pRY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2023

