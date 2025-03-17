Food influencer Rajani Jain, popularly known as "Chatori Rajani", today, March 17, shared an emotional video to mark one month of her son Taran Jain's passing away. The 17-year-old teenager was killed in a road accident on February 17. In the viral clip, Taran Jain's family and friends are seen celebrating his life by gathering at a farewell organised days after his passing. The video shows Rajani Jain, aka 'Chatori Rajani', delivering a heartfelt speech about her son as she struggles to hold back her tears. In the video, Rajani Jain is also seen singing a few lines of the "Luka Chuppi" song from the Rang De Basanti movie. "Mom and Dad are bidding you farewell with a smile wearing your favourite shirt , watch , beads bracelet and shoes," the caption read. Taran Jain Dies: Teenage Son of Food Influencer 'Chatori Rajani' Aka Rajani Jain Killed in Road Accident, Grieving Mother Says 'Please Pray for His Soul'.

'Mom and Dad Are Bidding You Farewell'

