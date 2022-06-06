Nothing better than sipping a hot cup of coffee to beat Monday blues. And on that note, we ought to thank Angelo Moriondo, an Italian inventor credited for patenting the earliest known espresso machine, in 1884. Search engine giants, Google dedicated a stunning doodle to mark Angelo Moriondo's 171st birthday.

Angelo Moriondo Google Doodle!

Monday morning coffee >>>> Start off the week strong with today's #GoogleDoodle celebrating the birthday of Angelo Moriondo, the Italian inventor who patented the world’s first known espresso machine ☕ —> https://t.co/6N1ScTtD4a pic.twitter.com/yJ3GUJS98X — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 6, 2022

