Canadian scientists discovered an exoplanet that is 100 light years from the Earth. TOI-1452 b that orbits two small stars in the binary system is covered largely with water and scientists believe it to be another ocean planet. The new 'Super-Earth' is greater than the Earth in both size and mass and also has the habitable zone. However, NASA's closer look revealed that the planet TOI 1452 b could also be hug rock with no atmosphere and a very deep ocean! NASA Gives Nod to Uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission on August 29 (Watch Video)

A Closer Look At Planet TOI 1452 B

