A hacker completely took over Piers Morgan’s Twitter account and blasted our rapid-fire tweets to his 8.3 million followers, which included ancient slurs and offensive messages aimed at the late Queen Elizabeth II and many others. Morgan is a British TV host and New York Post columnist who is a highly prolific tweeter and has been very active on his verified account since November 2020. Internet users have a lot to say about his account getting hacked and how they found out. Check out these reactions from Netizens below. Piers Morgan Questions Lionel Messi’s Loyalty Towards PSG Teammate Kylian Mbappe After Viral Pics of Emiliano Martinez Holding Toy with French Striker's Face Surfaces, Calls it 'Weird & Graceless'.

Check Out The Reactions And Hacked Tweets Here

Screen recording I did of all the tweets from Piers Morgan hacked account to his 8.3million followers at 4am this Morning, went on for a good hour! 😱 pic.twitter.com/xnDu0f8J2i — Tom Flynn (@tomflynn_photo) December 27, 2022

And This

Twitter apparently became aware of the Piers Morgan account hack when a series of tweets the hackers posted failed to make any mention of Meghan Markle. — Tommy Maguire (@RationalPanic) December 27, 2022

Oh, Well

Piers Morgan getting hacked by a Somali is the most funniest thing to have happened today 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ALaJxBqWnd — Grandfather (@sahal_ow) December 27, 2022

Some Humour

“I’ve figured out Piers Morgan’s Twitter Password….” pic.twitter.com/Uu9tuEO2L7 — Gerard McCarthy (@Gerard_McCarthy) December 27, 2022

And More...

Whoever’s hacked @PiersMorgan’s Twitter account, please show us his DM’s with Ronaldo I’m begging you — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LJGLA_) December 27, 2022

