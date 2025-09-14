A 40-year-old man died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest just minutes after texting his boss for sick leave. The deceased's team leader, KV Iyyer, shared the incident on X, terming it as "devastating". KV Iyyer said the deceased messaged him, saying that he won’t be able to come to the office due to severe back pain. “At 8:37 am, Shankar messaged me: ‘Sir, due to severe back pain I am unable to come today. Please grant me leave.’ I thought it was routine and replied, ‘Ok, take rest,’" Iyyer wrote. Barely hours later, Iyyer received a call informing him of Shankar’s death. “At first, I couldn’t believe it. I called another colleague to confirm and went to his house. By the time I reached, he was gone," he said. According to Iyyer, Shankar, described as fit, a non-smoker, a non-drinker, married, and a father of one child, had worked in his team for six years. “He suffered a cardiac arrest. What is unbelievable is that he texted me at 8:37 am and passed away at 8:47 am. A man fully conscious just 10 minutes before his last breath. I am completely shaken," he wrote. Chennai: Cardiac Surgeon Dies of Heart Attack During Rounds at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital.

Man Dies of Cardiac Arrest Just Minutes After Requesting Sick Leave

DEVASTATING INCIDENT WHICH HAPPENED TODAY MORNING :- One of my colleague, Shankar texted me today morning at 8.37 am with a message "Sir, due to heavy backpain I am unable to come today. So please grant me leave." Such type of leave requests, being usual, I replied "Ok take… — KV Iyyer - BHARAT 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@BanCheneProduct) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of KV Iyyer), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

