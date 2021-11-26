In a humorous incident, a pencil of a primary school student was stolen by a classmate, after which he decided to knock on the doors of a police station to get justice. In a video, which is now going viral on social media websites, the child could be seen at the PedaKaduburu Police Station in Kurnool along with the classmate, who was accused of stealing, asking cops to solve their “pencil problem”. The police officer is seen listening patiently to the grievances of the little schoolboy. When the child insisted on filing a case, he asks him to reconsider as the boy at fault will be sent to jail and life will become difficult for him. The video was shared by the Andhra Pradesh Police from their official Twitter account.

Innocence At Its Peak:

Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice: There is a paradigm shift in the attitude,behaviour&sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence& reassurance to the people of #AP AP Police stays as No1 in #SMARTPolicing in the country in @IPF_ORG Survey 2021 only testifies pic.twitter.com/Zs7CQoqqOI — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 25, 2021

