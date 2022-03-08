In a video that has gone viral on social media, Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate, spent a few hours showing off his skills of milking a goat in the village, which falls in his constituency, Bhadaur. This comes two days before votes for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 are counted.

Watch Video:

Village Ballo, Bhadaur pic.twitter.com/ZRGmklHTiT — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) March 8, 2022

