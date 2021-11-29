After two-headed snakes and a two-headed shark, The Australian Reptile Park in Somersby was in for a surprise when it was recently handed an extremely rare lizard by a member of the public. Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, regularly posts videos and images of monstrous reptiles as well as tiny but lethal creatures. In one of the recent posts, Brewer shared a close view of a rare two-headed lizard with blue tongue. Posting the video, he captioned it, “Wow unbelievable. This is one incredible little blue tongue skink can you believe your eyes.” Netizens were amazed by the rare sight of the crawling creature and flooded the post with adorable comments for the reptile. Rare Two-Headed Grey Water Snake Found In Iraq's Said Sadiq, Watch Video of Reptile Touted to Be Harmless.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

