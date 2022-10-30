Now that’s one confession no one saw coming. At least, it left The View panellists quite tongue-tied. 80-year-old American comedian Joy Behar made a startling statement on the daytime show when she confessed that she’s “had sex with a few ghosts.” Behar made this supernatural confession while the panel discussed a Texas woman’s claims that “sexual” spirits haunted her house. The View co-host Sara Haines quipped, saying, “If you have sex with a ghost, can you get pregnant?” Well, to this, Joy Behar said, “I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant.” *Nervous laughter all around*

Here's What American Comedian Joy Behar Said About Her Sexual Experience With Ghosts:

Joy Behar shocks 'The View' co-stars with spooky sex confession https://t.co/aKPymsDfkJ pic.twitter.com/nMggIETOSb — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2022

Watch Video:

