An online war recently began between two internet personalities, which has now become another reason for people to come out with hilarious memes. Former professional kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate tagged environmental activist Greta Thunberg in a tweet where he was boasting about his flamboyant lifestyle and asked her email ID to send more details. Thunberg then replied to this with a, “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.” Since then, without a doubt, #smalldickenergy is now trending with plenty of memes on it and people are calling it "Tweet of The Year". Check out some of these memes here. Greta Thunberg Asks Andrew Tate To Email Her at smalldickenergy@getalife.com in Reply to Influencer’s Flamboyant Tweet on Carbon Emissions!

Greta's Original Tweet

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

#smalldickenergy Memes

LOL

Truth Bombs!

It’s never ok to shame someone for having a small dick It’s always ok to shame someone for having small dick energy pic.twitter.com/v3sO6jOcaw — Monopoly Phonic ® (@MonopolyPhonic) December 28, 2022

Just Brilliant

Andrew Tate's name is now forever synonymous with #smalldickenergy and I just think that's brilliant. — T's (@TooManyTs) December 28, 2022

ROFL

