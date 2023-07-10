Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan's prevue has been released. Jawan is all set to grace the theatres on September 7, 2023. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. The film's prevue shows SRK dancing inside a metro. Shah Rukh Khan's look as a bald villain in the Jawan prevue is inviting several reactions from Twitterati. Check viral tweets about Jawan prevue here. Jawan Scene Leaked! Shah Rukh Khan Fan-Clubs Request Others Not To Share Any More Video Clips From His Atlee Film!

Aaj se Delhi Metro mein Reel bana rahe h log https://t.co/pPFw7rWPx5 — TRK🦁 (Jawan (7/9/23) / Leo (19/10/23) / Pushpa) (@SrkThalapathyAA) July 10, 2023

SRK the villain is back. See the kids are afraid in metro 😂. Damn this prevue is fcknn greatest thing ever ❤️#JawanPrevue#ShahRukhKhan #SRK𓃵 #Atlee pic.twitter.com/3xXZwPljZ8 — pathaan (@erturulpaajee) July 10, 2023

dancing so charmingly and yet making it look intimidating for others, that psychopath SRK of 90s is back 😭🔥 #Jawanpic.twitter.com/WAiWkh8rDI — ح (@hmmbly) July 10, 2023

