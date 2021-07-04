Today the world remembers the social reformer and spiritualist, Swami Vivekananda, who travelled the world propagating the teachings of India's ancient faith. To commemorate his 119th birth anniversary, netizens took to Twitter to pay their respects to a man often referred to as a Hindu monk.

"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached."

"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself"

"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

"Unselfishness is more paying, only people haven't the patience to practice it"

"Education is a manifestation of the perfection already in man."

