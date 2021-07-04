Today the world remembers the social reformer and spiritualist, Swami Vivekananda, who travelled the world propagating the teachings of India's ancient faith. To commemorate his 119th birth anniversary, netizens took to Twitter to pay their respects to a man often referred to as a Hindu monk.

"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached."

"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached." Tributes to #Swami #Vivekananda Ji, the great spiritual icon of India on his punyatithi. The great son of #Bharat #Mata will remain a perennial source of inspiration for us. #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/FwpFch651q — vishnu moger (@vishnumoger2) July 4, 2021

"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself"

You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself" ~ Swami Vivekananda Tributes to KarmaYogi🙏🙏 SWAMI VIVEKANANDA JI on his Punyatithi today End of an Era in1902 A Spiritual Genius of Commanding Intellect and Power pic.twitter.com/ACCbLKvdIP — Ananya (@ananya_shukla10) July 4, 2021

"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul." Swami Vivekananda ji Tributes to #SwamiVivekananda ji on his Punyatithi . pic.twitter.com/0ctRECRfkn — ArchanaChitnisOffice (@ChitnisOffice) July 4, 2021

"Unselfishness is more paying, only people haven't the patience to practice it"

Unselfishness is more paying, only people haven't the patience to practice it. - #SwamiVivekananda On his 119th punyatithi my sincere homage to Yugapurush Sri Sri Swami Vivekananda. 🙏🏽#স্বামী_বিবেকানন্দ জয় মা, জয় ঠাকুর, জয় স্বামীজী 🌿 — Ranjan Sabitri Maaity🔸रंजन सावित्री मैती (@Ranvasu) July 4, 2021

"Education is a manifestation of the perfection already in man."

Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached. Tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji on his punyatithi. #SwamiVivekananda pic.twitter.com/C0d4Rl9xD5 — Bhishm Dwivedi (Bjp) (@DwivediBhishm) July 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)