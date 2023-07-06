Mark Zuckerberg has recently launched the Threads app, a rival app alternative to the micro-blogging site Twitter. Amidst the launch of the app, Mark Zuckerberg has tweeted a popular and iconic Spider Man facing off meme on Thursday. He didn't add a caption to the post but it is assumed that the tweet is a direct reference to the face-off between both the apps. Here are funny reactions of the netizens to Mark Zuckerberg's tweet after 11 years. Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg Fight Update: Much-Anticipated Showdown Between Tesla CEO and Meta Founder Could Still Happen in Jiu Jitsu Style.

You literally just hit CTRL C+V — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 6, 2023

Didn't you lose the password after 11 years?. — NUMBi (@N4su_n) July 6, 2023

haha because of you Now I need to pay on two Social media blue tick🤦‍♂️ — Sarthak (@Sarthaksavvy) July 6, 2023

Battle of the socials — Ethan Niven (@nivenethan) July 6, 2023

First time Zuck ever tweeted a meme. He’s learning ALOT from Elon. — SPIRIT (@spiritraps) July 6, 2023

