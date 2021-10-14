Has Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise gone under the knife? Well, it's not us who are speculating this, but Twitterverse feels that the actor has surely done something to his face. It so happened that when the 59-year-old star was recently spotted at a baseball game in San Francisco, netizens instantly noticed his fuller face, which took the internet by storm. Many were even confused if it was actually Tom Cruise. Check out their reactions below. Tom Cruise’s BMW Recovered After Getting Stolen; Superstar Loses Luggage Worth Thousands of Pounds From The Car.

Umm

What has Tom Cruise done to his face. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/2ZspdscpdD — Ellis Belle (@EllisBelle1) October 11, 2021

Maybe

Tom Cruise has either gained weight, or he has a face full of fillers. I’m going with the fillers . https://t.co/7JIhV0vzEz — Here ForTheComments1 (@forthecomments1) October 11, 2021

Tom, Are You Listening?

Tom Cruise becomes latest Hollywood star to ruin his face with fillers in an attempt to look “youthful”. pic.twitter.com/uHNkeAWtmq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 11, 2021

God Knows

The Hell is up with Tom Cruise's face? pic.twitter.com/4GgOVLysTA — THE Twin & Hubs, Making Good Trouble!💛🐝🌈✊🏾🇺🇸 (@CLE_SHONUFF) October 10, 2021

