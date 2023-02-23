Micro-blogging platform Twitter went down, yes, yet again on Thursday this week for some users. This is not happening for the first time, but more like a regular affair for the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. However, the interesting part during the outage is netizens' reactions who take to Twitter to post #TwitterDown hashtags. Yes, make it make sense. For now, enjpoy these Twitter down funny memes, Twitter not working jokes and much more trending topics related to Twitter. Also, waiting to see the meme Elon Musk would share (if he does, most likely he will) to explain the scenario!

HEHHEHHEHHEHH

Same Here

Me doing my internet on-off, when twitter is down. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/QpS0RzMzE9 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 23, 2023

Make It Make Sense

Me coming to twitter to tell twitter that twitter is down #twitterdownpic.twitter.com/BRGMX1J7Ul — Aditya Gupta (@profiledekhlo) February 23, 2023

Dukh, Dard, Peeda!

Ab Kya Bolun

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)