A video of a women's 100-metre race is going viral on social media. The video is from the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China. The footage shows Somalian Nasra Abukar Ali, who supposedly finished the race in 21 seconds. Users have criticised Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports for bringing an "untrained" athlete to international competition. The video also shows other athletes preparing for the race while Ali seemed like she did not know what to do. Nasra Abukar Ali was also seen jumping on the racing track. After the incident video went viral on social media and sparked outrage, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia suspended Khadijo Aden Dahir, the chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation. It was then identified that Ali is neither a sportsperson nor a runner. Plane Crash in Somalia Video: Halla Airlines Flight Crashes After Landing at Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, Injuries Reported.

Watch Video Here:

The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL — Elham Garaad ✍︎ (@EGaraad_) August 1, 2023

Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia Tweet

Suspension of the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, Ms. Khadijo Aden Dahir pic.twitter.com/UZsO0A4UiA — Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia (@MoysFGS) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)