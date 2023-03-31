A woman, identified as Kajal, entered the Hamirpur police station in Uttar Pradesh. She looked like a bride donning a red saree and a few jewellery pieces. However, she behaved insanely with the police staff. She created a ruckus inside the police station. The female constables found it difficult to calm her down, while the police officer was recorded asking them to put her out of the station. She wanted to marry her lover. Although she is a married woman, she wants to remarry her lover. Bihar: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Man Forgets to Attend His Own Wedding in Bhagalpur (Watch Video)

Woman Creates Ruckus in Hamirpur Police Station

