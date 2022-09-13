In a video that has gone viral on social media, residents in Hyderabad's Ramanthapur found rare 'devil fish' as heavy rains continued to batter the state. In the 19-second video clip, a man can be seen showing off the devil fish that he caught post-flooding in Hyderabad due to heavy rainfall. As the video moves further, the man can be seen storing the fish in a small tub as the fish enjoys being in the water.

