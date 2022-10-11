In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man playing the character of Lord Shiva collapsed on stage. The man was later declared dead. In a video, it can be seen that the man named Ram Prasad, who was dressed as Lord Shiva, fell while performing on stage during Aarti and died. The place of the incident occurred is unknown. Also Read | Hyderabad: 56-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Giving Independence Day 2022 Speech in Kushaiguda (Watch Video).

आरती के दौरान अचानक मंच पर गिर पड़ा शख्स | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/M8wdUhu1NF — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 11, 2022

