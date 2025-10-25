A video has surfaced on social media allegedly showing vehicles from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official convoy being washed at a local car cleaning station in Bihar’s Samastipur. The video, reportedly filmed by the car wash owner himself, shows a fleet of high-end black SUVs resembling those used in the Prime Minister’s motorcade being cleaned. As the video went viral, netizens started claiming that one of the vehicles featured is the same car in which the Prime Minister travels. "The Prime Minister's car being washed at a local car wash. The car wash owner made the video and posted it on Instagram. Please note, this isn’t one of the cars from the PM’s cavalcade, but THE car in which the PM travels. I’m sure there must be a dedicated washing and servicing area for the PM’s cavalcade in the govt setup, duly supervised by the SPG. Then how did this happen? A potential security disaster!" one user wrote on X. However, the Instagram page of the car wash owner, Vishwakarma Motor Vijay, now appears to be deleted. Did PM Narendra Modi Appeal Citizens To Invest INR 21,000 To Earn up to INR 3,50,000 per Month While Promoting an Investment Platform? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

Cars from Prime Minister Modi’s official convoy spotted being washed at a local washing point. Source: Instagram @DelhiPolice https://t.co/EghbDPvkjB pic.twitter.com/NjLIJZR5dr — घातक (@Neetivaan) October 25, 2025

These guys posted the reel in Instagram pic.twitter.com/yxXE4IQewK — घातक (@Neetivaan) October 25, 2025

The Prime Minister's car being washed at a local car wash. The car wash owner made the video and posted it on Instagram. Please note, this isn’t one of the cars from the PM’s cavalcade, but THE car in which the PM travels. I’m sure there must be a dedicated washing and… pic.twitter.com/ZBvg0JwWaf — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 25, 2025

