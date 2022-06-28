A viral video shows a cow playing fetch on the grass with a giant ball she kicks like a professional football player. The clip has made the internet smile as and has garnered more than 120K views so far. Share by Funny Gorgeous Animal on Twitter, the video displays how the moo-doggo's owner also passes the ball from time to time, and she gladly follows it around and plays with it! This Video of Cow Playing Football With a Group of Boys Will Make You Laugh For Sure (Watch Funny Video).

Watch The Adorable Clip Here:

Soon I'm signing my first professional contract. 🎥 Youtube Stern Du Tube pic.twitter.com/jOw2JbUn7V — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by Don Purrleone) (@GorgeousPlanet_) November 18, 2021

