A video of the tigers being chased away by a sloth bear has gone viral on social media. In the 37-second-long clip, a tiger can be seen attempting to "dominate" an unaware sloth bear. As soon as the tiger tries to do so, the bear turns towards it and chases the big cat away. The video was shot at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The park is a natural habitat for a significant number of Royal Bengal tigers. Tigresses at Tadoba Tiger Reserve Using Sex As 'Weapon' To Protect Cubs; Indulging in ‘Fake Mating’ With Male Tigers To Prevent Attacks on Offsprings.

Sloth Bear Scares Off Two Tigers:

