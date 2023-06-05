A three-year-old girl from Indore has created a world record for a solo recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Riyanshi Baheti's name was entered in the World Book of Records London and Delhi Book of Records India for the solo recital of Shri Hanuman Chalisa as the youngest child in the world. Viyanshi Bahety is three years, three months, and 25 days old. She is the daughter of Deepali and Amit Bahety. World's Largest T-Shirt: Romania Creates Guinness World Record With Almost 109m-Long Tee (Watch Video).

