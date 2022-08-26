Rayagada, August 26: A brave father jumped into the Nagavali River in an attempt to save his drowning children aged 10 and 8 on Thursday. Unfortunately, he could not save the third son, who is still missing, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the man, identified as C Gopalkrishna (36) had gone to the Nagavali river along with his family to take bath. Gopalkrishna noticed that his minor sons were getting pulled in the strong currents of the river. He jumped and managed to save his two sons. However, he got stuck between two rocks while trying to save his six-year-old boy. Madhya Pradesh: Sehore Tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur Swept Away in Flooded River, Body Found 350 km Away.

Following this rescue operations were conducted to rescue Gopalkrishna. After an hour the rescue personnels were successful in bringing Gopalksrishna back to dry land. Later, he was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. His condition seems to be stable, said the doctors. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are on to find the missing child, fire department personnel said.

