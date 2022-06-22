A Kashmiri man, Sufiyan Malik, covered the peppy track "Pasoori" on Rabab, and it sounded like the most melodic lullaby. The video went viral on social media and received several amazing reactions from the netizens. According to his Instagram bio, the artist is a musician and an award-winning Kashmiri Rabab player. Check out the video clip below to burn off your mid-week blues and add to your good mood. Pakistani Man Siyal Khan's Tuneful Rendition Of 'Mere Haath Mein' on Sarod is a Blessing For the Ears (Watch Video).

Pasoori On Rabab!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufiyan Malik (@sufiyanmalik)

