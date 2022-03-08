A moviegoer has shared a coincidental incident on Twitter that shows a live bat that got inside a theatre and started to fly around during the screening of The Batman movie. The incident took place at Moviehouse and Eatery in northwest Austin, in Texas, US. The viral clip shows a real bat flying around the screen as onlookers look on bemused.

Have A Look:

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…. #Imcooloffthat pic.twitter.com/NdSkMITXQi — J (@Jeremiah24_) March 5, 2022

