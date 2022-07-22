Public hearings of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, or simply put, Jan 6 Hearings continue to take place, and all eyes are on the outcome of these legal hearings regarding the investigation. Amid all the shocking revelations mainly concerning former US President Donald Trump's role, the presence of a 'mystery man,' likely a witness sitting behind Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, has sparked quite an interest online. This mystery man shares quite an uncanny resemblance with Clark Kent, Superman's alter ego in DC Comics. Netizens cannot help thirsting over this new internet sensation whose identity is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, Twitterati are already in love with his appearance and how much he resembles the mild-mannered spectacled Daily Planet reporter from comics. The mystery man is also dubbed as 'hot guy,' 'Clark Kent look-alike', and 'Daily Planet reporter.'

What Is Clark Kent Doing at Jan 6 Hearings?

hey so maybe I missed a lot but why is Clark Kent at the Jan 6 hearings pic.twitter.com/P55Wh4O3sD — 𝓣𝓸𝓶. (@thetomzone) July 22, 2022

Can't Focus, Can't Focus

I was distracted by Clark Kent.... anything interesting happen at the hearing? pic.twitter.com/P4ATA7vCqS — emily huckabee (@emilyhuckabee) July 22, 2022

For Daily Planet Always

Why are people questioning Clark Kent's presence ant the Jan. 6 hearings? He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet. pic.twitter.com/BtimNE7pCj — Mara (@mara94345) July 22, 2022

Yep

So Clark Kent is covering the Jan 6 hearings for The Daily Planet? Glad to know Superman’s has Capitol security on his checklist. #January6thCommiteeHearings #January6thHearing #thedailyplanet #Superman #supermanprotectingnationscapitol pic.twitter.com/4GaTmGEYNH — Kelly Schaffner (@kelschaffner) July 22, 2022

Good Question

So the hot guy behind Matthew Pottinger at the Jan 6 hearing… who is he?? pic.twitter.com/MMPZiYxs0v — Aaron (@Aaron17229577) July 22, 2022

Looks Like Him

Is that Clark Kent at the Jan. 6 hearing? pic.twitter.com/6g2amc7OgO — J D "masks aren't just for IP addresses" Eisenberg (@jdeisenberg) July 22, 2022

That Is Clark Kent, Right Guys

Clark Kent attends the Jan 6 hearings. pic.twitter.com/LeCF0d9km5 — Tonk (@thisyrsmdl) July 22, 2022

HAHAHA

Someone needs to move Jan. 6 "Clark Kent" off screen cuz Twitter too thirsty and can't stay on task. — Monica⁷ 💜 (@Moflo19) July 22, 2022

Fair Point

Very distracted by Clark Kent hanging out in the shot of the Jan 6 hearing — AC Carlson (@AC_Carls) July 22, 2022

