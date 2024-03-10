An intense quarrel between a man and two women on a train has been captured on camera and has gone viral. In the now-viral video, the woman can be seen forcefully clutching the man's collar as they argue while the onlookers watch the whole incident without interrupting. Tension rises as a second woman, possibly the first woman's daughter joins in on the debate. The incident happened aboard a Dehra-Gorakhpur train based on the information provided and the social media post. Arhant Shelby, a user on the social networking site X (previously known as Twitter), was the one who first posted the video. Later, another known handle called "Ghar Ke Kalesh" reposted it. Kolkata Local Train Fight Video: Women Blow Slaps and Slippers On Each Other in Ugly Brawl, Clip Goes Viral.

Woman Gripping Man’s Collar Threatens To Hit Him in Moving Train

Kalesh b/w a Mother-Daughter Duo and a Man inside Dehradun to Gorakhpur train over Seat issues on Women's Day pic.twitter.com/N4Xrcy7hAS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)