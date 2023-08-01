Snake is a classic predator that can take the life of its prey within just a few minutes. But a rare video has been shared online, which shows a chameleon taking on a snake to save another chameleon engulfed by the predator. While one chameleon is fighting for its life, the other risks his own life to save it. He is seen biting the snake to let its prey loose. And he does it successfully. Snake Found Inside Shirt Video: Cobra Enters Man's Shirt, Spine-Chilling Clip Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here:

If your friends don't have your back like this leave them🦖 pic.twitter.com/0Jw0BTbNfk — The Dark Circle of Nature (@TheeDarkCircle) July 30, 2023

